How Chargers can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the final game of the NFL’s regular season with a playoff spot on the line when they head on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

The way the Chargers can clinch a spot in the postseason is about as easy as it gets, and they don’t need any help. Los Angeles needs to either win or tie on Sunday night to qualify for the playoffs.

There is a crazy scenario that is getting some media attention heading into the weekend if the Jacksonville Jaguars pull off an upset over the Indianapolis Colts. If that happens, the Raiders and Chargers would both make the playoffs if they tied. I couldn’t imagine the teams would agree to tie on purpose, but it is fun to think about.

The Chargers are heading into the weekend as three-point favorites over the Raiders on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles came into the 2021 season with expectations of being a fringe playoff team. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +105 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.