How Colts can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts can clinch a spot in the playoffs in a few different ways heading into Week 18’s matchups despite seeing their three-game winning streak ended against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

Indianapolis has a 9-7 record and has three scenarios in which they can find themselves in the postseason. The first scenario is pretty easy as the Colts just need to knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Indianapolis loses as heavy favorites, there are two other scenarios they could have play out and still make it in. The Colts would need the Los Angeles Chargers to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers to tie. The other scenario would require the Chargers to lose in addition to a loss for the Steelers and a victory for the Miami Dolphins over the New England Patriots.

Below is a look at the point spread on DraftKings Sportsbook for the games that could matter for Indianapolis to clinch a playoff spot.

Colts -14.5 @ Jaguars

Chargers -3 @ Raiders

Ravens -3.5 vs. Steelers

Patriots -6.5 @ Dolphins

Indianapolis came into the 2021 season with expectations to make the postseason. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -120 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.