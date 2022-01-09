How the Bengals can clinch AFC’s No. 2 seed in Week 18

The Cincinnati Bengals have already clinched a playoff spot and won the AFC North as they head into Week 18 with a 10-6 record, but they have an opportunity for more. In the final weekend of the regular season, Cincinnati has a chance to claim the No. 2 seed in the AFC to receive home field advantage potentially through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Cincinnati will be resting plenty of their starters, but they need to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and get some help for a chance at the No. 2. The Chiefs win over the Broncos on Saturday foreclosed a limited opportunity to claim the top seed. The Bengals chances at the No. 2 seed require the Titans lose to the Texans, and then either the Patriots losing or tying the Dolphins or the Bills beating the Jets.

Below is a look at the point spreads from DraftKings Sportsbook for every game Bengals fans should keep track of in their quest at the No. 2 seed.

Bengals +6 @ Bengals

Titans -10 @ Texans

Patriots -6.5 @ Dolphins

Bills -16 vs. Jets

Cincinnati came into the 2021 season with low expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +500 odds to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.