How the Bills can clinch the AFC East title in Week 18

The Buffalo Bills head into Week 18 with a chance to claim their second AFC East title in as many years. The New England Patriots won the title 11 straight years prior to that, but Josh Allen and the Bills are officially the team to beat in the division for the time being.

The Bills are 10-6 and host the 4-12 New York Jets to close out the season. Buffalo won 45-17 in the Meadowlands back in November and are massive favorites to do so again at home. They are installed as 16-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is the biggest spread of Week 18.

Buffalo has a chance to lock up the AFC East title on Sunday. They are tied with the Patriots at 10-6, but hold the division record tiebreaker. Buffalo is 4-1 while New England is 3-2. The Bills will clinch the division with a win or a Patriots loss or if both teams tie. If the Bills win this weekend, they will be anywhere from the No. 2 seed to the No. 4 seed. If they lose, they will be anywhere from No. 4 to No. 7.