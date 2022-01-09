How the Steelers can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at clinching a playoff spot in Week 18 heading into their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh has an 8-7-1 record and needs three things to happen for them to sneak into the postseason. The Steelers need to beat Baltimore, and they need the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The final piece Pittsburgh needs is for the final game of the regular season between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to not end in a tie.

Below is a look at the point spreads on DraftKings Sportsbook for the games that could matter for the Raiders heading into the final weekend of the season.

Steelers +3.5 @ Ravens

Colts -14.5 @ Jaguars

Chargers -3 @ Raiders

Pittsburgh came into the 2021 season not expected to be a playoff team. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +140 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.