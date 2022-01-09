 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the Ravens can clinch a playoff spot in Week 18

The Ravens have an outside shot at the postseason heading into the final weekend of the regular season. We break down what they need to do in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot and where they can land in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens lost five consecutive games, but they still have an outside shot at being a playoff team heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore will be without Lamar Jackson once again, and he hasn’t appeared in a game since December 12th. Tyler Huntley will start in place of Jackson once again.

Baltimore needs to win their game against Pittsburgh, Los Angeles Chargers to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins to lose or tie against the New England Patriots.

Below is a look at the point spreads on DraftKings Sportsbook for the games that matter for the Ravens playoff hopes.

  • Ravens -3.5 vs. Steelers
  • Chargers -3 @ Raiders
  • Colts -14.5 @ Jaguars
  • Patriots -6.5 @ Dolphins

Baltimore came into the 2021 season expecting to be a playoff team. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -300 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.

