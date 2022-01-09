How the Saints can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18

The New Orleans Saints have a chance at cracking the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season when they head on the road for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints will enter with an 8-8 record, and they’ve won three of their last four games to get back into this position, and Taysom Hill will get the start at quarterback.

New Orleans has one scenario to advance to the postseason. The Saints need to beat the Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers will need to lose to the Los Angeles Rams, so New Orleans could be in a nice position heading into Week 18.

The Saints are going into this game as 3.5-point favorites, and the 49ers will enter as 4.5-point underdogs.

New Orleans came into the 2021 season with expectations of being a fringe playoff team. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +110 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.