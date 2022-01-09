 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How the Rams can clinch NFC West in Week 18

The Rams have plenty to play for this weekend. We break down what they need to do in Week 18 to clinch the NFC West and where they can land in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams has already clinched a playoff spot, but they can win the NFC West in the final weekend of the regular season. They will get a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

The Rams would claim the division with a victory or a tie, and they could still advance to the postseason even with a loss. If Los Angeles falls short, they would need the Arizona Cardinals to lose or tie in their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams are four-point favorites in their game, and the Cardinals are 5.5-point favorites heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Los Angeles has a 12-4 record and won five consecutive games after losing three in a row prior to that, so the Rams have gotten back on track looking ahead to the postseason.

Los Angeles came into the 2021 season expected to be a postseason team. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -200 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.

More From DraftKings Nation