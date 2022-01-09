How the Rams can clinch NFC West in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams has already clinched a playoff spot, but they can win the NFC West in the final weekend of the regular season. They will get a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

The Rams would claim the division with a victory or a tie, and they could still advance to the postseason even with a loss. If Los Angeles falls short, they would need the Arizona Cardinals to lose or tie in their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams are four-point favorites in their game, and the Cardinals are 5.5-point favorites heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Los Angeles has a 12-4 record and won five consecutive games after losing three in a row prior to that, so the Rams have gotten back on track looking ahead to the postseason.

Los Angeles came into the 2021 season expected to be a postseason team. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at -200 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season.