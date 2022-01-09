How the Cardinals can clinch NFC West in Week 18

The Arizona Cardinals enter Sunday’s Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks having already clinched a postseason berth. If they want a shot at clinching an NFC West title, they’ll need some help.

The Cardinals need both a win over the Seahawks and a Los Angeles Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to clinch the division crown and guarantee themselves at least one home postseason game as one of the top four seeds in the NFC. A loss or a Rams win locks them into a Wild Card spot, where they’ll have to hit the road to open the postseason.

After a three-game losing streak in December, the team kept its division championship hopes alive with a 25-22 victory over the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys. The team is trying to claim its first NFC West crown since 2015, the last time they’ve stepped foot into the postseason.

Arizona came into the 2021 season with playoff expectations. DraftKings Sportsbook installed them at +150 to claim any kind of playoff berth this season. The Cardinals enter Sunday as a 5.5-point favorite against the Seahawks.