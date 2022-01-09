Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Terry McLaurin has been the only Washington Football Team wide receiver heading into their Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants to close out their regular season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

New York and Washington do not have any playoff implications in this game, but the Football Team seems to be keeping all their starters on the field, which is great for McLaurin and fantasy managers. In his last time out, McLaurin caught seven of the eight passes that went his way in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they went for 61 yards. He needs just 40 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be on the field throwing to his top pass catcher this season against the Giants defense that ranks No. 17 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McLaurin is a mid-tier No. 3 wide receiver on Sunday and could be used as a flex option.