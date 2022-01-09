Jared Goff start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions have nothing but pride to play for when they take the field in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and are likely to play backups, while the Lions have to make some decisions on key players, One of those players is Jared Goff.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff is officially questionable for Sunday’s game, so there’s a chance he could get ruled out. It’s been a mostly down year for the quarterback, who saw his former team cut bait on him in the Matthew Stafford trade. Goff has shown promise at times, but continues to make too many mistakes to be considered a star quarterback. In fantasy circles, he’s best left far away from the starting lineup even if the Packers might go easy on the Lions in this game with backups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Goff for this Week 18 contest.