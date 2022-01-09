Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings this Sunday. Wide receiver Allen Robinson is having the worst season of his career by far. Last offseason, it seemed like Robinson wanted out of Chicago, but then signed the franchise tag. It ‘s clear this will likely be his last season with the Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

In 11 games, Robinson has just 36 receptions for 388 yards and a touchdown. Although he’s missed a few games due to injury this season, this is still extremely low compared to what he's done in his career. I don't expect anything to change on Sunday. Depending on which team he signs with, next year he could put up big numbers like before.

The Minnesota Vikings defense allows 252.1 passing yards which ranks 26th in the NFL. Even with their bad passing defense, I don't expect Robinson to put up good numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson should sit.