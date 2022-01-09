Jaret Patterson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team will close out their season with a road matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. If fantasy managers are considering Jaret Patterson in the lineup, here’s an overview of what you can expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Jaret Patterson

Washington running back Antonio Gibson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, so Patterson led the team in carries. He rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushing attempts, and he caught all five pass attempts that went his way for 41 yards. Gibson has since been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and was not on the injury report on Friday. Washington will go up against the Giants rushing defense that ranks No. 23 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Gibson is able to go, there is no reason to put Patterson into your fantasy lineup, and there are plenty of better options even if Gibson sits out the final game.