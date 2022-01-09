Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson was not listed on the team’s Week 18 injury report looking ahead to Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. He missed last week’s game after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list that forced him to miss Washington’s 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He has rushed for 3.8 yards per carry this season as he carried the ball 237 times for 891 rushing yards with six touchdowns. In the passing game, he caught 41 passes for 289 yards with three scores. He will go up against a New York Giants defense that ranks No. 23 in opponent rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gibson should be in your starting lineup if he is on your roster, and he can be trusted as a low-end running back No. 1 on Sunday afternoon.