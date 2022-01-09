Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team does not have anything to play for in Week 18, but quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be in the lineup for their regular season finale against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

In last weekend’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Heinicke completed 27-of-36 passes for 247 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 14 yards on two carries. Heinicke played in 15 games this season and completed 65.3% of his throws for 3,299 yards and has 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He will go up against a Giants team that does not have much to play for either with four victories. New York ranks No. 17 defensively in passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There are not a lot of situations in which Heinicke should be in your starting lineup this weekend, and he is a low-end quarterback No. 2 at best.