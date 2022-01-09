D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Running back D’Andre Swift was expected to have a great season heading into it. He’s done a good job with the opportunities that he’s had. But it seems like the Lions like splitting carries between him and Jamaal Williams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

In 12 games, Swift has 144 carries for 587 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 58 receptions for 436 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into last week’s game, head coach Dan Campbell said there would be no limitations for Swift, but they didn't give him the ball much at all.

The Green Bay Packers defense allows 109.8 rushing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. This is a tough prediction because we don't yet know who will and won't be active for this Packers defense. I would expect a big game out of Swift as long as they give him a normal amount of carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Swift should start.