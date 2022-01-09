 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jamaal Williams ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By BenHall1
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Running back Jamaal Williams has been decent when on the field. He’s honestly having a better year than most expected. Statistically, it has been the best of his career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

In 12 games, Williams has 140 carries for 558 yards and three touchdowns. I don't know how much he will play this week because I expect Swift to get a majority of the carries. Head coach Dan Campbell made some fantasy players mad last week as he said Swift would get a heavy dose of work and only had four carries.

The Green Bay Packers defense allows 109.8 rushing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. This is a tough prediction because we don’t yet know who will and won’t be active for this Packers defense. I don't expect Williams to do much this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Williams should sit.

