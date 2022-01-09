Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been stellar as the season has gone on. In terms of fantasy, he's been one of the best receivers over the past four weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

This season, St. Brown has 82 receptions for 803 yards and four receptions. He’s had 70+ receiving yards in five straight games and has four touchdowns in the stretch. I think he will finish the season strong and put up big fantasy numbers this week.

The Green Bay Packers defense allows 213.7 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. This is a tough prediction because we don’t yet know who will and won’t be active for this Packers defense. Regardless of who is out there, St. Brown will get his receptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, St. Brown should start.