KhaDarel Hodge start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has had a quiet season, but that’s how it’s been for the majority of his career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR KhaDarel Hodge

In 15 games, Hodge has 13 receptions for 157 yards. He hasn't scored any touchdowns this season. Surprisingly, in his four-year career, he has zero touchdowns. Hodge is coming off his best game of the season and maybe his career where he had five receptions for 76 yards and a two-point conversion.

The Green Bay Packers defense allows 213.7 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. This is a tough prediction because we don’t yet know who will and won’t be active for this Packers defense. Regardless, I don't see Hodge putting up the same numbers as last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hodge should sit.