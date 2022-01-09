 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

KhaDarel Hodge start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of KhaDarel Hodge ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By BenHall1
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) hangs on to a complete pass before he is stopped by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte’ Deayon (21) in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has had a quiet season, but that’s how it’s been for the majority of his career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR KhaDarel Hodge

In 15 games, Hodge has 13 receptions for 157 yards. He hasn't scored any touchdowns this season. Surprisingly, in his four-year career, he has zero touchdowns. Hodge is coming off his best game of the season and maybe his career where he had five receptions for 76 yards and a two-point conversion.

The Green Bay Packers defense allows 213.7 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. This is a tough prediction because we don’t yet know who will and won’t be active for this Packers defense. Regardless, I don't see Hodge putting up the same numbers as last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hodge should sit.

More From DraftKings Nation