Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings this Sunday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has really taken a step forward and the Bears needed it this season. Heading into next season, he’ll be their top guy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

This season, Mooney has 69 receptions for 929 yards and four touchdowns. Hopefully, they can get him 71 yards which would put him at 1,000 yards for the season. He hasn't had 70+ receiving yards since Week 12, so look for him to have a ton of targets in this one.

The Minnesota Vikings defense allows 252.1 passing yards which ranks 26th in the NFL. Regardless of who they have in coverage on Mooney, I expect him to have a big day. While I expect them to run the ball a bunch, they will try and get Mooney to get over 1,000 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mooney should start.