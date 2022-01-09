David Montgomery start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings this Sunday. Running back David Montgomery has been the Bears top guy once again this season. It was expected that he would take a step forward this season, but his numbers have actually decreased. That isn't all his fault however as head coach Matt Nagy hasn't been the best play calling and he was hurt.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

In 12 games, Montgomery has 205 carries for 777 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 40 receptions for 294 yards. Although his numbers went down this season, I would say that he will have a monstrous season next year. With a good play-caller and a dual-threat quarterback, he should have the best season of his career.

The Minnesota Vikings defense allows 133.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. This has all the writing on it that it will be a big game for Montgomery. It is likely Matt Nagy’s final game as head coach of the Bears and they will want to send him out with a win. Their best way of that would be getting their best player the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Montgomery should start.