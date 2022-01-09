Duke Johnson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the New England Patriots this Sunday. Running back Duke Johnson was a big surprise towards the end of fantasy this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Duke Johnson

In just four games this season, Johnson had 46 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 36 yards, so it’s pretty clear Myles Gaskin is their pass-catching running back. Johnson was a major waiver pick-up following his game against the New York Jets where he had 22 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

The New England Patriots defense allows 119.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. This Patriots defense will be playing hard out there as they could still get the number one seed in the AFC. I don't expect Johnson to do much in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Johnson should sit.