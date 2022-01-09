Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Chuba Hubbard had a bounce back performance last week against the New Orleans Saints. Hubbard will try to end the season on a high note on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

The rookie running back struggled mightily in Week 16 against the vaunted Bucs’ defense as he had nine yards on six carries. However, the former Oklahoma State standout had a better outing last week against the Saints albeit in an eight-point loss.

Hubbard posted 55 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, along with three receptions (four targets) for 13 yards. He also scored 12.90 fantasy points, which was his highest total since Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons (13.1 fantasy points). The young running back will try to build off that performance, but will be facing a motivated Buccaneers’ defense that is still playing for playoff seeding.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At best, Hubbard is a RB2 option in fantasy football for the final week of the regular season.