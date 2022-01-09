 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ameer Abdullah start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Ameer Abdullah ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By DKNation Staff
Ameer Abdullah #20 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ameer Abdullah has cemented himself as the Carolina Panthers’ No. 2 running back over the last few weeks. Abdullah, who only has one touchdown on the season, will try to add to his total on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Ameer Abdullah

The 5-foot-9 running back was viable option out of the backfield as a pass catcher in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Abdullah had four receptions (four targets) for 31 yards, along with six carries for 21 yards. His production didn’t amount to a lot of fantasy points (5.20), but put him on the radar a potential FLEX option.

The veteran running back will look to have better success on Sunday than he did a couple of weeks ago. In that game, Abdullah had two carries for one yard and three receptions (six targets) for eight yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Hubbard getting a majority of the carries in the backfield, the best play for Abdullah is to sit him for Week 18.

