Ameer Abdullah start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Ameer Abdullah has cemented himself as the Carolina Panthers’ No. 2 running back over the last few weeks. Abdullah, who only has one touchdown on the season, will try to add to his total on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Ameer Abdullah

The 5-foot-9 running back was viable option out of the backfield as a pass catcher in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Abdullah had four receptions (four targets) for 31 yards, along with six carries for 21 yards. His production didn’t amount to a lot of fantasy points (5.20), but put him on the radar a potential FLEX option.

The veteran running back will look to have better success on Sunday than he did a couple of weeks ago. In that game, Abdullah had two carries for one yard and three receptions (six targets) for eight yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Hubbard getting a majority of the carries in the backfield, the best play for Abdullah is to sit him for Week 18.