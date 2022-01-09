DJ Moore start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore has been held without a receiving touchdown since Week 11 against the Washington Football Team. He’ll try to snap that streak on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore has once again crossed the 1,000-yard receiving threshold for the third-straight year, but he only has four touchdowns. The last time the former first round pick scored a TD was in Week 11, where he had five receptions (seven targets) for 50 yards.

In last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Moore posted three receptions (eight targets) for 29 yards. The Panthers are hoping that Moore can repeat what he did in Week 16 against the Buccaneers, where he had five receptions (12 targets) for 55 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bucs’ defense has had its fair share of issues this season, so it would not be a surprise to see Moore score a touchdown. He’s an automatic start in your WR1/WR2 spot.