Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the New England Patriots this Sunday. Running back Myles Gaskin was expected to have a big season for Miami. This season, he’s been extremely streaky to say the least. While he’s had games where he was the highest-scoring fantasy back, he’s also had games where he scored less than a point.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Statistically, Gaskin has had the best season of his career, but this is the first season where he’s been able to play in 16 games. He has 172 carries for 613 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 46 receptions for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

The New England Patriots defense allows 119.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. This Patriots defense will be playing hard out there as they could still get the number one seed in the AFC. I do expect Gaskin to have a decent fantasy game and think he’ll score at least one touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gaskin should start.