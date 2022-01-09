Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the New England Patriots this Sunday. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has had an extremely impressive rookie season. If it weren't for Ja’Marr Chase, Waddle would be the best rookie receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

This season, Waddle has 99 receptions for 988 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll likely go over 100 receptions which is extremely impressive for a rookie. He will be highly valued in both season-long fantasy and DFS, heading into next season.

The New England Patriots defense allows 192.4 passing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. This Patriots defense will be playing hard out there as they could still get the number one seed in the AFC. I still expect Waddle to do what he does. Tua Tagovailoa has shown his confidence and chemistry in Waddle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Waddle should start.