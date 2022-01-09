DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the New England Patriots this Sunday. Wide receiver DeVante Parker has been decent when on the field for the Dolphins this season. If he played more games, I think he would be getting much more recognition.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

In nine games, Parker has 38 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns. He’s coming off a game against the Titans where he had 13 targets which is by far his most of the season. It’s clear Tua wants to get him the ball more and that will help the Dolphins stay in games.

The New England Patriots defense allows 192.4 passing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. This Patriots defense will be playing hard out there as they could still get the number one seed in the AFC. Although Parker’s targets were high last week I expect Waddle to get the ball much more this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Parker should sit.