Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Following a slow start, Taysom Hill was able to lead the New Orleans Saints to an 18-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. The rushing and passing volume should continue to be their for Hill, as the Saints must defeat the Atlanta Falcons for an outside shot at a wild-card berth.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

Hill completed 17-of-28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, coupled with 12 carries for 45 yards in Week 17. The 31-year-old quarterback has been impressive in each of his four starts that he’s been at full strength this season. He’s a sharp and physical runner who can break off significant gains and score on his own. While the passing hasn’t been totally superb lately, Hill manages games like he’s had a decade of NFL experience instead of five years. He’s averaging a career-high 9.8 fantasy points per game in the 2021-22 campaign and has recorded over 17 fantasy points in three of his last four outings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fire up Hill as a low-end QB1 against the Falcons.