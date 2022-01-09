Russell Gage start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Wide receiver Russell Gage was forced to step up in a big way this season as the Falcons traded Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley has been out for most of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

In 13 games, Gage has 57 receptions for 644 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been relatively consistent with his statistics over the past few weeks. His best game was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers whose secondary has been bad. He had 11 receptions for 130 yards.

The New Orleans Saints allow 226.6 passing yards per game which ranks 14th in the NFL. After suffering an injury in their last matchup against the Bills, I expected Kyle Pitts to miss this game. However, he has been limited in practice this week, so I think he’ll play. That means he’ll be their top target and the Saints will likely put the most focus on him. This should open the field up for Gage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gage should start.