Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this Sunday. Wide receiver Marquez Callaway was expected to have a big season, but that hasn't really been the case. The Saints quarterback issues have been evident, but as the seasons went on, Callaway has improved.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

This season, Callaway has 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns. A big thing to look at for this week is his last game. In their matchup against the Panthers, Callaway had six receptions for 97 yards. I expect him to continue to put up big numbers this week.

The Atlanta Falcons defense allows 236.1 passing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. The standout corner AJ Terrell has been great for the Falcons this year. It’s hard to tell who he will match up against, but I’d guess he'd be lining up in front of Callaway for a portion of the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Callaway should start.