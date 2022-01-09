 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Davis start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Mike Davis ahead of the Atlanta Falcons Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

By BenHall1
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) gestures for a first down against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Running back Mike Davis has had a relatively quiet fantasy season. The great play by Cordarrelle Patterson has kept Davis off the field more than what was expected.

This season, Davis has 132 carries for 473 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also has 41 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown, which is extremely impressive given the fact that Patterson has been their main receiving back. He's also had a good season for a back who has played in the league for 8th season and has been a secondary back for most of his career.

The New Orleans Saints allow 95.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. This is not a good matchup for the Falcons run game. I don't see Davis doing much in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should sit.

