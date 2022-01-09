Mike Davis start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Running back Mike Davis has had a relatively quiet fantasy season. The great play by Cordarrelle Patterson has kept Davis off the field more than what was expected.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

This season, Davis has 132 carries for 473 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also has 41 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown, which is extremely impressive given the fact that Patterson has been their main receiving back. He's also had a good season for a back who has played in the league for 8th season and has been a secondary back for most of his career.

The New Orleans Saints allow 95.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. This is not a good matchup for the Falcons run game. I don't see Davis doing much in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should sit.