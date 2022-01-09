Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been extremely impressive this season. Nobody expected him to put up the number that he has. His versatility has given the Falcons a ton. He’s always been talented, teams just haven't used him the right way.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

In 15 games, Patterson has 149 carries for 607 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 51 receptions for 547 yards and five touchdowns. He’s by far the most versatile player in the NFL. The last time he played the Falcons, Patterson didn't do much at all in the run game but had his best receiving game of the season.

The New Orleans Saints allow 95.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. This is not a good matchup for the Falcons run game. However, I believe Patterson will still have a good fantasy game as he will catch some passes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Patterson should start.