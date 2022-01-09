Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finishing off the regular season with their wide receiver situation in a state of flux. Antonio Brown is gone, and Chris Godwin is injured. That leaves a mish mash of Breshad Perriman, Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson. Those later two ended up with a sizable contribution last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WRs Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson

The speedy Grayson finished last week’s game with six catches on eight targets for 81 yards. He ended up getting most of those looks at the bitter end with the Bucs trying to climb back into the lead. Johnson played a role at the end too, and finished the game with four catches on six targets for 50 yards. He also dropped a pass near the end zone.

Beyond Mike Evans, it’s hard to know who’s going to get the most looks from Tom Brady. Grayson certainly made the strongest case. They might not need to throw all that much against the Carolina Panthers this week either.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Grayson is definitely the more appealing option here, but with the picture in flux, it might be best to sit both players this week and see how things shake out.