Breshad Perriman start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Needless to say, after this week’s frenzy between Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it leaves the team shorthanded at the wide receiver position. That could open up more looks for Breshad Perriman, perhaps enough to make him a decent option in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Breshad Perriman

Perriman came off the COVID list last week in time for the Bucs’ game against the Jets. He finished that one with two catches on three for 41 yards, including a big time 32-yard grab. Tyler Johnson and Cyril Grayson, along with Brown before he left, all had more targets than Perriman, so it’s hard to know exactly how the pecking order will shake out behind Mike Evans.

I’d be more inclined to hedge against Perriman this week. The Panthers won’t pose much of a challenge, so the Bucs can lean on the running game and a healthy dose of Mike Evans and the tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Breshad Perriman.