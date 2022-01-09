Le’Veon Bell start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le’Veon Bell was thrust into action last week in his team’s surprisingly close win over the New York Jets. Heading into this week’s game, it looked like he might be the only healthy running back they had for the regular season finale. However, that’s since changed, complicating Bell’s fantasy football outlook for Week 18.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Le’Veon Bell

The Bucs lost Ronald Jones last week to an ankle injury. Ke’Shawn Vaughn was the next man up, but he left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury too. The Bucs turned to Bell at that point, and he finished the game against his old team with five yards on three carries and 30 yards on three catches.

But Vaughn was a full participant at practice this week, so he should be good to go against the Carolina Panthers this week. That clouds the picture in the backfield a bit. Given the edge the Bucs should have in this one, we could end up seeing plenty of both backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bell could be a useful flex option this week, but keep an eye on any mutterings about how the team plans to use him.