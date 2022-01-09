Ke’Shawn Vaughn start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

After a brief scare with a rib injury last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn is back at practice as a full participant this week. And with Ronald Jones in a walking boot, that puts Vaughn on track to lead the Bucs’ backfield against the Carolina Panthers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

The Bucs aren’t in a situation to phone it in this week with playoff seeding on the line. However, they should be using a heavy dose of the ground game, especially against the Panthers. Vaughn was the next man up after Ronald Jones got hurt last week, and since he’s in a walking boot, Jones isn’t likely be out there.

He’s like to be splitting time with Le’Veon Bell too, but based on what we saw last week, it looks like the Bucs will give Vaughn the lead role here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Ke’Shawn Vaughn.