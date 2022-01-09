Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Rashod Bateman saw a season-high 10 targets last week and turned them into a season-high seven receptions. Could he see an equally large number of looks against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman was barely involved when these teams met in Week 13, seeing a grand total of one target. However, Bateman’s playing time has increased dramatically since then and he has attained double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of his past four games. His target count has been all over the map during that stretch (eight, two, five and ten from Weeks 14-17), but he has usually been able to make do. The Steelers’ defense completely silenced the Browns last Monday night, but that unit did give up seven WR touchdowns in their five games prior to Week 17. Odds are high that they will be exploited out wide again, especially with tight end Mark Andrews deserving so much attention in coverage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bateman is not a safe start, but his increased involvement and plus matchup put him into the WR3 conversation in season-long leagues this week.