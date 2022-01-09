 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Pat Freiermuth ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By TeddyRicketson
Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is introduced prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

We have reached the final week of the NFL regular season which brings an end to the fantasy football season. This could be the final game of the season for Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie tight end, Pat Freiermuth as the Steelers haven’t clinched a playoff spot just yet.

Freiermuth has had a productive rookie year that has to have fantasy managers and Steelers fans alike excited for the future. Before we get there though, the Steelers have one final game of the regular season and they will take on their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

The Ravens are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. This is a great matchup for Freiermuth and he should see his usual volume in the receiving game. The only knock on his value and likely ranking would just be that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been limited with how many passing yards he has had in recent games. The good news is that Freiermuth remains the top red zone target for the Steelers which gives him upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Freiermuth this week.

More From DraftKings Nation