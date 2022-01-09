Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

It is the final week of the regular season in the NFL as well as the final week of the fantasy football season. Expectations for Chase Claypool were high in his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype.

Whether it has been because teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster got hurt early in the year or a decline in the play of his quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Claypool has underperformed for the majority of the season. If you watch the games, even when Mapletron is targeted he has to work extra hard it seems as the passes are never completely on target. Hopefully, the future for Claypool is brighter than his current situation with a younger arm on its way in.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool does draw a good matchup this week against the Baltimore Ravens. They are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Claypool is one of the most targeted Steelers pass-catchers so that volume provides upside. Even though Roethlisberger has three games in a row with fewer than 165 passing yards, Claypool should still have value this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Claypool.