Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

While we are in the final week of the fantasy football season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be playing the final game of his career. Roethlisberger has indicated this could very well be it for him and the Steelers need a few things to happen to make the playoffs this season so this could be all they wrote for Big Ben.

Roethlisberger started his career against the Baltimore Ravens so it is fitting that this could be his final game. The veteran quarterback does look like the shell of his prime self though as he is struggling to push the ball down the field. He threw 46 passes in Week 17 and he completed 24 of them for a whopping 123 yards. He has fewer than 160 yards passing in each of his last three games. This certainly limits his upside going into this week’s matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

The tough part about this is that he has a great matchup against the Ravens' defense. They are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Even with the great matchup, it is hard to see him having a fantasy performance worthy of a start. He has finished as the QB19 or worse in each game over the last three weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Roethlisberger.