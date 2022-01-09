Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Wide receiver Marquise Brown will likely surpass the 1,000-yard mark in this will. This would make him the first receiver drafted by the Ravens to surpass that mark.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

This season, Brown has 88 receptions for 981 yards and six touchdowns. His numbers have gone down as the season has gone on. A big reason for that has been the scheme and his close friend and quarterback Lamar Jackson being out with injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense allows 220.3 passing yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. The last time these two teams faced off, Brown had five receptions for 55 yards. I do expect him to have a big game this Sunday though. This is a big game for both teams and the Ravens have to get their best players the ball if they want to win this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Brown should start.