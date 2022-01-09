Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Devonta Freeman’s production has slumped over the past few weeks. Will he rebound in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

From Weeks 9-14, Freeman averaged 17 touches and 75 yards from scrimmage per game. He caught 22 passes over that six-game stretch and scored four times. Those aren’t eye-popping totals, but they were good enough to make Freeman at least flex worthy in most PPR leagues. Over the past three weeks, however, Freeman has averaged just 10 touches and 40 yards per game, with four total catches and one touchdown. Baltimore has worked Latavius Murray into its backfield rotation more often during this recent stretch; that plus some poor game scripts have impacted Freeman’s statistical outputs most. On the bright side, the Steelers have given up the seventh-most fantasy points and the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season. Freeman tallied 97 yards and a score on 19 touches at Pittsburgh in Week 13.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It would be great if we could depend on Freeman getting that big of a workload again, but those days appear to be long gone. As such, Freeman is a risky flex option without much upside in Week 18. He’s not an advisable start.