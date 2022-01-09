Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Could Latavius Murray end the regular season with a big performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

The nine-year veteran has seen his role expand a little bit over the past few weeks, especially in the red zone. He and Devonta Freeman have both seen time as the Ravens’ preferred goal line back over the past couple of months, but it seems like Murray is the favorite once again for those types of high-value carries. Unfortunately, it hasn’t meant much for Murray in terms of fantasy. He hasn’t run for more than 50 yards since Week 4 and has scored just once since Week 6. He did handle 11 carries last week versus the Rams — his highest carry count since Week 4 — but was left with only 31 yards. His fortunes could change against a Steelers defense that has permitted the second-most rushing yards to RBs this season, but the floor here is really, really low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Murray in Week 18.