Nico Collins start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We have made it to the final week of the fantasy football season and it is perfect that this article was assigned to me. Nico Collins was a sleeper for me this season, and he hasn’t panned out in the least. I thought Collins’s skill set would help him rise up the depth chart, but whether it be a personal issue or something with the quarterback play for the Houston Texans, it just hasn’t happened.

Collins hasn’t finished better than the WR34 in a single week this season. Even with four straight games of at least four targets, Collins just hasn’t been able to do anything with the involvement. He has scored one touchdown on the year and has had more than 55 receiving yards in a game just once. This week, he takes on the Tennessee Titans for the second time this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

In their first meeting in Week 11, Collins had a whopping single reception on two targets and it went for nine whole yards. Even with the Titans giving up the second-most fantasy points per game, this doesn’t elevate Collins to start-worthy. There will be a lot of players that get extra rest this week, but don’t think Collins is worth a start here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Collins in the final week of the season.