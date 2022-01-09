D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans are set to travel to Houston on Sunday to take on the Texans. Running back D’Onta Foreman has played a major role in this offense since re-signing with the team following Derrick Henry’s injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB D’Onta Foreman

In eight games, Foreman has 112 carries for 497 yards and three touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 108 yards. I think this will be a big game for Foreman. It’s likely his last game as the starting running back for the Titans with Henry coming back soon.

The Houston Texans defense allows 239.8 passing yards per game which ranks 21st in the NFL. As a whole, the Texans have really struggled this season. Shockingly, they took down the Titans in their last matchup. This will be an revenge game for the Titans. Look for Foreman to score a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Foreman should start.