Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Ryan Tannehill ahead of the Tennessee Titans Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans.

By BenHall1
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs for a first down during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are set to travel to Houston on Sunday to take on the Texans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hasn't had the best season. Being without his running back Derrick Henry hasn't helped. Even with that being said, the Titans can secure a one seed in the AFC with a win Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

This season, Tannehill has thrown for 3,447 yards and 17 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. I think Tannehill needs Derrick Henry to be successful. When teams don't have to crowd the box focusing on stopping Henry, Tannehill hasn't proven to be much of a threat. It has definitely been tough for him also missing Julio Jones and AJ Brown for a good portion of the season.

The Houston Texans defense allows 239.8 passing yards per game which ranks 21st in the NFL. As a whole, the Texans have really struggled this season. Shockingly, they took down the Titans in their last matchup. This will be an revenge game for the Titans. I think Tannehill will have a good game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tannehill should start.

