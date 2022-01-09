Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The perfect encapsulation of the 2021 fantasy football season is that I am writing an article about whether or not you need to start Rex Burkhead in the final week of the season for the Houston Texans.

Burkhead was an endzone threat for his previous teams and we thought that was going to be his role in Houston, but they have more faith in him. Burkhead is getting consistent work in this offense and he has three straight games with at least 16 carries. Being the lead back on any team has some value that comes with them.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Rex Burkhead

The Tennessee Titans take on the Texans this week and they are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This is a bad matchup for Burkhead, but in a week that will see players resting, his volume provides some upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Burkhead has FLEX appeal and should be treated as an RB3.