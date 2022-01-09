Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We are in the final week of the fantasy football season and you have to make start/sit decisions one final time. One of the most frustrating questions this season has been what to do with Brandin Cooks. The Houston Texans offense has been rough this year and Cooks has tried to remain a bright spot.

Cooks has played in each of the team’s games other than in Week 16. Cooks has seen at least five targets in 14 of the games he has played this year. He has developed quite the rapport with rookie quarterback Davis Mills and he has at least seven receptions in each of his three most recent games. This week, he takes on the Tennessee Titans for the second time this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

In his first game against the Titans, Cooks only had two receptions on three targets for 18 yards. That was his worst performance of the season. The Titans are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers though so I think that Cooks bounces back this week. Especially with all of the players that could sit this week or try to rest, have faith in Cooks who should play the entire game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Cooks.