Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Dawson Knox’s production has progressively dwindled in each of the past three weeks. Let’s cover his fantasy outlook for Week 18 versus the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Over those three games, Knox has a total of six receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and one touchdown. He was shut out on just two looks last week versus Atlanta. Maybe he will perk up this week against the Jets, who allowed more than 100 yards to Rob Gronkowski and a touchdown to Cameron Brate in Week 17, but the Bills probably won’t need to air it out 40-plus times against New York and should instead be able to win this game handily by leaning on its improved rushing attack against one of the worst run defenses in football. Another concern for Knox — and everyone in the Bills’ passing game — is the threat of poor weather on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Knox is a TD-or-bust fantasy option for Week 18. You probably don’t have a better option at such a thin position, but try to look elsewhere.